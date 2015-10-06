FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California's Monterey oil deposits seen at 21 million barrels: USGS
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 6, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

California's Monterey oil deposits seen at 21 million barrels: USGS

Liz Hampton

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Unconventional oil and gas deposits in deeper portions of California’s Monterey formation may not be as prolific as once estimated, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

A new study by the agency estimated that 21 million barrels of oil and 27 billion cubic feet of gas can be recovered from the Monterey shale in the San Joaquin Basin using existing technology for hydraulic fracturing.

Though the Monterey shale was once seen as holding great promise for unconventional oil extracted by fracking, the latest volume estimates were relatively small compared with previous studies of the area’s conventional resources.

In 2003, the organization released a study of conventional oil and gas potential in the San Joaquin Basin that estimated 121 million barrels of recoverable oil. A later study by the USGS in 2012 found that increasing recovery from existing fields could add 3 billion barrels of oil to its reserves.

California pumped 544,000 barrels of oil per day in July of this year, making it the third-largest oil producing state in the U.S. after Texas and North Dakota, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The Monterey formation is source rock for oil in the San Joaquin Basin central California.

Reporting By Edward McAllister and Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.