FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says has had good talks with South Korea over Iran sanctions
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 30, 2012 / 7:14 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. says has had good talks with South Korea over Iran sanctions

Roberta Rampton

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House officials have had “constructive discussions” with South Korea on reducing their imports of Iranian oil, a senior Obama administration official said on Friday.

President Barack Obama decided on Friday there is enough oil in global markets to move forward with sanctions on countries that do not reduce imports of Iran’s oil.

South Korea, the fourth largest buyer of Iranian crude, is one of 12 countries, including China and India, that could face U.S. sanctions unless they reduce the shipments.

Reporting By Roberta Rampton, Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.