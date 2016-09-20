FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
OPEC may decide on extra meeting immediately after Algiers: Algeria
September 20, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

OPEC may decide on extra meeting immediately after Algiers: Algeria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 30, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

ALGIERS (Reuters) - OPEC members could decide to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss oil prices immediately after an informal gathering in Algiers next week, Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa said on Tuesday.

Bouterfa told local radio he was optimistic that participants would reach a consensus on how to stabilize the oil markets at the Algiers meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Sept. 26-28.

"Oil ministers may decide to hold an extraordinary meeting immediately," he said.

Algeria has been pushing for oil to be stabilized at around $60 a barrel. Bouterfa has traveled to Qatar, Iran and Russia to lobby for action to steady the market.

International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were trading at about $45 per barrel on Tuesday.

On a visit to Algiers over the weekend, Mohammed Barkindo, secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said an extraordinary meeting could happen if the Algeria conference produced a consensus. He has said the Algiers meeting was for consultations and not decision-making.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Dale Hudson

