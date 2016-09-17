The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader - RTX2ET3V

ALGIERS OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said the meeting of OPEC members and non-OPEC producers in Algiers this month would be an informal meeting for consultations and not for decision making, Algerian state news agency APS said on Saturday.

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers will meet at an energy conference Sept. 26-28 in Algiers, where Algeria's energy minister has said there is a consensus about the need to stabilize the oil market to support prices.

"It will be an informal meeting, it is not a meeting for making decisions," Barkindo said during a visit to Algiers, according to APS agency. "We met in June, it is September now and a lot of things happened between the two dates."

