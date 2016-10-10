FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
OPEC chief optimistic of agreement with non-OPEC states on production cut
October 10, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

OPEC chief optimistic of agreement with non-OPEC states on production cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said on Monday he expected to reach a common understanding with non-OPEC countries at a gathering in Istanbul on the implementation of last month's Algiers agreement on cutting oil production.

Barkindo said "consultations" between OPEC members and non-member states would take place at 2 pm (1100 GMT) on Wednesday in Istanbul, where representatives from oil producing states are gathered for the World Energy Congress.

"All the atmosphere has changed positively (with non-OPEC)," Barkindo told reporters, saying that non-OPEC states were "all supportive" on reaching an agreement.

Reporting by Ron Bousso and Rania El Gamal; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
