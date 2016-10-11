Russia's Novak says ready to work with OPEC on oil market stabilization
ISTANBUL Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to work with OPEC group in order to stabilize global oil markets.
ISTANBUL OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Tuesday that any deal to freeze oil production was likely to last an initial six months and then be reviewed.
"The overwhelming majority of views, both within OPEC and non-OPEC, are looking at about 6 months and then to be reviewed," Barkindo told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Istanbul.
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Rania El Gamal; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
ISTANBUL Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to work with OPEC group in order to stabilize global oil markets.
ISTANBUL Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih will not attend meetings on Wednesday between OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Istanbul but told Reuters he saw signs that countries outside OPEC were willing to contribute to balancing the oil market.
MOSCOW Control over oil production is useful, however it would be meaningless without an agreement within the OPEC group, news agencies quoted a spokesman for Russian oil producer Rosneft as saying on Tuesday.