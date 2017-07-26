UAE energy minister says optimistic about supply cut compliance

1 Min Read
DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister is optimistic that oil producers would comply with a supply cut deal and that he expected improvements towards market balance, he said on Wednesday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied non-OPEC producers agreed on May 25 to extend an existing supply curb into 2018.
"We are optimistic about ... compliance from OPEC and non-OPEC countries and we look forward to ... gradual improvements toward market balance," Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui wrote on Twitter.
"Saudi Arabia and Gulf states (have) an excellent track record of compliance to OPEC decisions and together with Iraq carry most of the cut," he wrote.
Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Louise heavens