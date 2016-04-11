Doha oil meet may not deliver 'bullish surprise': Goldman Sachs

Pump jacks are seen in the Midway Sunset oilfield, California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The Doha oil producers meet on April 17 is not expected to deliver a bullish surprise, Goldman Sachs said in a report on Monday.

The meet will include members from both Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers.

A production freeze at recent levels will not hasten oil market rebalancing, as Russian and OPEC production levels in 2016 have remained at its average annual forecast of 40.5 mb/d, the bank added.

Goldman maintains that oil market balancing will required continued low prices, and gives a 2016 second-quarter price forecast of $35 per barrel.

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending a sharp rally seen at the end of last week after a drop in U.S. inventories and drilling, while outages and hopes that exporters could freeze output also supported prices. [O/R]