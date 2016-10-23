FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Saudi's Falih says views closer with Russia on oil market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 23, 2016 / 1:18 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi's Falih says views closer with Russia on oil market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday the points of view between the kingdom and Russia, the world's top oil producer, on the need to stabilize the market "are getting closer."

"Saudi Arabia has started to play an important role to coordinate between Russia ... and OPEC, specifically the Gulf countries," Falih said in a news conference with his Russian and Qatari counterparts in Riyadh.

"We have managed today... through a common meeting to reach a common notion to what we can reach in November," Falih said, referring to an OPEC meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30, when the exporting group is set to finalize a production cut agreement.

Novak, who is in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit as minister, earlier met the energy ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) which included key Gulf OPEC producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Rania El Gamal; Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.