OPEC expects oil prices to be about $76 a barrel in 2025: WSJ

(Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects oil prices to be about $76 a barrel in 2025 in its most optimistic scenario, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a draft of the cartel’s latest strategy report.

OPEC does not expect oil prices to consistently trade at $100 barrel again in the next decade, an assessment that has the group considering the return of production limits, the Journal said.

Oil slipped toward $65 a barrel on Monday as signs that U.S. shale oil production was recovering after a recent price rally renewed concerns of a growing global supply glut. [O/R]

The report also considers situations where crude oil costs below $40 a barrel in 2025, the Journal said.

OPEC decided against cutting output in November, despite a huge oversupply in world markets.

The report recommends that OPEC return to a production quota system that it abandoned in 2011 after fights over how much each country would get to produce, the Journal said.

OPEC was not immediately available for comment.