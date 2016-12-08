FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Former OPEC official El-Badri says non-OPEC cut a 'must': conference
Politics
December 8, 2016 / 6:38 PM / 8 months ago

Former OPEC official El-Badri says non-OPEC cut a 'must': conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Secretary General of OPEC Abdallah Salem el-Badri addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, March 21, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

(Reuters) - Abdalla Salem El-Badri, who stepped aside as OPEC Secretary General in August, said Thursday at a conference a crude oil production cut of about 600,000 barrels per day from non-OPEC members is a "must".

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last month to cut production by 1.2 million bpd, but has been working to convince non-OPEC members, including Russia, to reduce output as well.

"You have to cut production," he said at a Platts conference in New York. "This decision is a positive step forward."

Reporting by Jessica Resnick Ault; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
