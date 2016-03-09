Oil exporters to meet March 20 to discuss freeze: Iraqi official

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The world’s biggest oil exporters both in and outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plan to meet in Moscow on March 20 to discuss an output freeze, an Iraqi oil official told state newspaper Al-Sabah.

“The meeting in Moscow, expected to be held on March 20 between the largest oil producing countries inside and outside OPEC, will discuss a plan to freeze production level,” Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said, according to the Baghdad-based newspaper.Iraq “is prepared to cooperate to discuss a plan to freeze production levels with the most prominent oil producers in the world and to guarantee that Russia and Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil producers and exporters, will sit at the negotiating table,” he said.