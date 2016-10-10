OPEC chief says severe contraction of investment poses threat to oil supply

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of Opec attends the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A sharp contraction in investments poses a threat to global oil supply, Mohammed Barkindo, secretary-general of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said on Monday at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul.

He said oil investments were projected to contract 22 percent this year and that next year was looking bleak.

OPEC officials are embarking on a flurry of meetings, starting with the gathering in Istanbul, to nail down details of their deal to cut production agreed last month in Algiers.

Related Coverage OPEC chief optimistic of agreement with non-OPEC states on production cut