a year ago
OPEC chief says severe contraction of investment poses threat to oil supply
October 10, 2016

OPEC chief says severe contraction of investment poses threat to oil supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of Opec attends the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A sharp contraction in investments poses a threat to global oil supply, Mohammed Barkindo, secretary-general of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said on Monday at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul.

He said oil investments were projected to contract 22 percent this year and that next year was looking bleak.

OPEC officials are embarking on a flurry of meetings, starting with the gathering in Istanbul, to nail down details of their deal to cut production agreed last month in Algiers.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Nick Tattersall

