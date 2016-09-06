FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC's Barkindo, Iran oil minister meet in Tehran
September 6, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

OPEC's Barkindo, Iran oil minister meet in Tehran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo and Iran's oil minister met in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss global oil prices, Iranian state TV reported, without revealing further details.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are due to meet in Algeria on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum (IEF) on Sept. 26-28, and are expected to seek to revive talks on a global deal to freeze oil output levels.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
