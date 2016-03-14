FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global oil output freeze plan 'acceptable' for Iraq: minister
#Business News
March 14, 2016 / 4:34 PM / a year ago

Global oil output freeze plan 'acceptable' for Iraq: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is inclined to accept a global deal to freeze oil production in order to lift crude prices, Iraq’s Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters on Monday.

“The idea of a freeze in production is I think acceptable to all parties, even to us,” he said in a telephone interview from London.

“Everybody is suffering from this decline in oil prices.”

Zebari declined to address specifically the idea floated by Russian energy minister Alexander Novak that Iran should be excluded from a deal on freezing output.

Novak, speaking on Monday in Tehran, said a global deal to freeze oil production could be signed in April and exclude Iran, which has the right to boost output after years of sanctions.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
