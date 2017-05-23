Kuwait: additional countries signal willingness for oil output cuts

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's oil minister has spoken to countries including Norway, Turkmenistan and Egypt which have signaled a willingness to join oil output cuts, Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday.

"He has talked to several countries including Norway, including Turkmenistan, including Egypt, and they have made signs of their willingness to join the collaboration," Kuwait's oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said, referring to his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih.