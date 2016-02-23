Nigeria, Saudi committed to oil price stability: Nigerian president's office

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria and Saudi Arabia are committed to a stable oil market and efforts to support a price rebound, a spokesman for Nigeria’s president said on Tuesday.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, has been suffering from a slump in crude prices eroding vital oil revenues and hammering its currency.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Riyadh to discuss ways to stabilize prices with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

“The two leaders accepted the fact that their two economies are tied to oil and that all cannot be well with both countries when the world oil market is unstable,” said Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu.

“They therefore committed themselves to doing all that is possible to stabilize the market and rebound the oil price,” he added.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela said last week, following talks in Doha, that they were ready to freeze production at January levels if other producers did the same.

Iran’s oil minister was quoted on Tuesday as saying the proposal was “laughable” because it did not allow that country to regain market share it lost during sanctions.

Following his visit to Riyadh, Buhari is set to fly to Doha to discuss oil price stability with Qatar’s ruler.