Norway says not involved in talks on a possible OPEC, non-OPEC meeting

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway is not involved in talks about a possible meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, the Nordic country's oil ministry said on Friday.

"The ministry is not involved in talks about a possible meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC countries," a ministry spokeswoman said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Norway has no plan for measures regulating production."

The Nordic country is not a member of OPEC.