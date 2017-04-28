Phillips 66 expects OPEC to extend production cuts at May meeting

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) expects the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to agree to extend crude oil production cuts at the organization's May 25 meeting, Chief Executive Greg Garland said in a Friday morning conference call.

"I think our base case assumes that there's extension in May in terms of OPEC," Garland while discussing the outlook for crude oil supplies during a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss first quarter earnings.