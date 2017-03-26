FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past a pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft in Bashkortostan, Russia, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

KUWAIT Compliance with a deal to cut oil output is at 94 percent among OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers combined, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Sunday.

Russia is committed to cuts of 300,000 barrels per day by the end of April, he added.

Novak said he expects global oil stockpiles to decrease in the second quarter of this year.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said Iraq had cut its exports by 187,000 bpd so far and its cuts would reach 210,000 bpd in a few days.

(Corrects to show Iraq, not Russia, has cut exports by 187,000 barrels per day)

