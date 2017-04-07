FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 4 months ago

Too early to say if oil output deal to be extended: Russia's Novak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that it was premature to say if the global deal on reduced oil output should be extended into the second half of the year.

He told a ministry gathering that he had discussed the possible extension of the deal, under which Russia has pledged to reduce its production by 300,000 barrels per day, with domestic oil producers and the government.

Novak has said it will be clearer by the end of April or the beginning of May if the deal can be extended.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Olesya Astakhova and Anastasiya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

