Russia expects OPEC to ask non members to consider joining output curb

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he expected the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to propose that non-OPEC nations consider joining the group in limiting output.

"We are waiting for the proposals which OPEC will elaborate internally to meet target (production) levels and with which they will come out and approach non-OPEC nations," Novak said in an interview with Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, published on the Russian Energy Ministry's website on Sunday.