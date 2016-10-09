FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia expects OPEC to ask non members to consider joining output curb
October 9, 2016 / 1:24 PM / a year ago

Russia expects OPEC to ask non members to consider joining output curb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016.Ramzi Boudina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he expected the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to propose that non-OPEC nations consider joining the group in limiting output.

"We are waiting for the proposals which OPEC will elaborate internally to meet target (production) levels and with which they will come out and approach non-OPEC nations," Novak said in an interview with Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, published on the Russian Energy Ministry's website on Sunday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
