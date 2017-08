Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia June 16, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, the world's top oil producer, is currently only considering a freeze in oil output and a not a production cut, TASS news agency quoted Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told an energy congress on Monday Russia was ready to join a proposed OPEC output cap, but did not provide any details.