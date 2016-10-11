FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's Novak says ready to work with OPEC on oil market stabilization
October 11, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Novak says ready to work with OPEC on oil market stabilization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the National Oil and Gas Forum in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2016.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to work with OPEC group in order to stabilize global oil markets.

Speaking at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul, Novak also said that the recent OPEC and non-OPEC meetings showed that the oil producers were interested in the market stabilization, while Russia was awaiting for a concrete OPEC decision on oil production control.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
