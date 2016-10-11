Russia's Novak says ready to work with OPEC on oil market stabilization

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the National Oil and Gas Forum in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2016.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to work with OPEC group in order to stabilize global oil markets.

Speaking at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul, Novak also said that the recent OPEC and non-OPEC meetings showed that the oil producers were interested in the market stabilization, while Russia was awaiting for a concrete OPEC decision on oil production control.