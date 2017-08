Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the annual VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 12, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he saw no obstacles to a global agreement on an oil output freeze.

"The only problem as of today is (getting) agreements between Saudi Arabia and Iran. (Their) positions have got significantly closer," Putin said.