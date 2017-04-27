Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan to support extension of oil output cuts

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan's energy ministers have agreed to support the extension of the global oil output cut deal, the Saudi energy ministry said on Thursday.

"Khalid al-Falih has his counterpart Natig Aliyev have agreed to support the extension of cutting oil output that was reached last December," the Saudi energy ministry said on its twitter account.

The two ministers were meeting in Baku.

