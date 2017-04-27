FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan to support extension of oil output cuts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 27, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 4 months ago

Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan to support extension of oil output cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan's energy ministers have agreed to support the extension of the global oil output cut deal, the Saudi energy ministry said on Thursday.

"Khalid al-Falih has his counterpart Natig Aliyev have agreed to support the extension of cutting oil output that was reached last December," the Saudi energy ministry said on its twitter account.

The two ministers were meeting in Baku.

(This story was refiled to remove additional word in quote.)

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.