FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Saudi King, Venezuelan president discuss oil market stability
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 23, 2016 / 7:21 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi King, Venezuelan president discuss oil market stability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Saudi King Salman (C) chairs a cabinet meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 6, 2016. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DOHA (Reuters) - The king of Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, met Venezuela's president on Sunday in Riyadh and discussed ways to stabilize global oil prices, state news SPA reported.

King Salman and President Maduro "reviewed areas of bilateral cooperation... and the latest developments including cooperation for the stability of oil markets," SPA said.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said earlier on Sunday that the views of the kingdom and Russia, the world's top oil producer, on the need to stabilize the market "are getting closer".

"We have managed today... through a common meeting to reach a common notion to what we can reach in November," Falih said, referring to an OPEC meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30, when the exporting group is set to finalize a production cut agreement.

Novak, who is in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit as minister, earlier met the energy ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) which included key Gulf OPEC producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

President Maduro was quoted on Saturday as saying that OPEC and non-OPEC nations were "very close" to an agreement on oil production curbs, Azerbaijan's state news agency Azertag reported.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed in Algiers on Sept. 28 to reduce production to a range of 32.5 million to 33.0 million barrels per day, which would be its first output cut since 2008.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.