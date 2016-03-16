FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OPEC, non-OPEC producers to meet in Doha on April 17: Qatari minister
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 16, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

OPEC, non-OPEC producers to meet in Doha on April 17: Qatari minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qatar's Minister of Energy and Industry Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada speaks during a news conference at the 16th ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

(Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC producers will hold a meeting in the Qatari capital on April 17, the Qatari energy minister, who is also the current OPEC president, said on Wednesday.

“This comes as a follow-up to the meeting that was held last month in Doha between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Venezuela at which they proposed an accord to freeze oil output at January 2016 levels and called on other producers to do so,” the minister, Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, said in a statement.

The statement said that to date, around 15 OPEC and non-OPEC producers, accounting for about 73 percent of global oil output, are supporting this initiative.

Reporting by Rania El Gama, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.