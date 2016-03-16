OPEC, non-OPEC producers to meet in Doha on April 17: Qatari minister

Qatar's Minister of Energy and Industry Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada speaks during a news conference at the 16th ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

(Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC producers will hold a meeting in the Qatari capital on April 17, the Qatari energy minister, who is also the current OPEC president, said on Wednesday.

“This comes as a follow-up to the meeting that was held last month in Doha between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Venezuela at which they proposed an accord to freeze oil output at January 2016 levels and called on other producers to do so,” the minister, Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, said in a statement.

The statement said that to date, around 15 OPEC and non-OPEC producers, accounting for about 73 percent of global oil output, are supporting this initiative.