Russia says oil producers to discuss freeze on output, not exports in April

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that OPEC and non-OPEC nations would discuss a possible deal on an oil production freeze, but not one on exports at their meeting in Doha on April 17.

Novak also told reporters in Moscow that he had talked to his Saudi Arabian counterpart on Wednesday but declined to comment on whether Saudi Arabia supported the idea to allow Iran to regain pre-sanctions oil output levels before joining the discussion on an output freeze.