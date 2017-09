CARACAS (Reuters) - Oman’s Oil Minister Mohammad bin Hamad al-Rumhy “reiterated his support of the actions Venezuela has taken to stabilize the market,” the South American country said on Thursday after a meeting between the two nations’ energy ministers.

Venezuela’s Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino and Rumhy discussed the oil market in a meeting in Muscat as part of Del Pino’s tour of oil producers to lobby for action to prop up prices.