Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally to commemorate the National Day of Indian Resistance in Caracas, Venezuela October 12, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said oil was heading toward a "fair and realistic" price on the back of an OPEC deal to cut output.

Venezuela, a price hawk in the midst of a deep economic crisis, has been pushing for a deal to boost prices of its key export.