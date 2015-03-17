Oil traders hope to win big when Cushing fills, with bet on April-May spread

Oil storage tanks are seen at sunrise with the Rocky Mountains and the Denver downtown skyline in the background October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil traders are increasing bets on a blowout in crude oil price spreads as U.S. storage capacity dwindles, with unknown speculators taking unusually large positions in calendar-spread options (CSO).

In this high-risk derivative play, traders are placing bets on how much prices between two months for U.S. crude oil futures - in this case April and May - are expected to move. In particular, traders are using the vehicle to bet that once Cushing fills, April’s prices will plummet relative to those of May.

On Friday, 4,500 put contracts for the April/May spread traded at negative $3.50 a barrel at a premium of 10 cents, data from the CME Group showed on Monday. As a result, open interest in that contract leapt to 4,500 from 200. The trades are valued at nearly half a million dollars.

The signs of a blowout may be increasing. On Monday, the April/May spread settled at $2.25 a barrel after rising to $2.45 on data showing a larger-than-expected build at Cushing. A few weeks prior, traders drove the spread to as much as $2.49 on an expected April fill.

The large number of deep out-of-the-money contracts is surprising but reflects a growing conviction by some traders that Cushing may reach its tank tops as early as April, a point of contention among industry participants.

The deep out-of-the-money trades are also unexpected because they are traded under the CSOs, which are seen as a riskier financial derivatives contract because they are less liquid than a basic vanilla option, traders and analysts say.

The price volatility has burned banks and hedge funds in the past, because it puts a counterparty on the hook for millions of dollars if the market moves in the wrong direction.

Now, traders are piling new money on the back of a fundamental and underlying principle: with Cushing hitting its peak, time spreads will blow out.

“We’ve seen builds in Padd II, Padd III and Cushing very systematically this year. People are now extrapolating forward to when Cushing fills,” said John Saucer, vice president of research and analytics at Mobius Risk Group. “Traders are hoping the concerns about Cushing storage come to a head on the expiration of the contract.”

On Monday, West Texas Intermediate prices dropped to a six-year low after a strong Genscape report on the Cushing build, continuing a decline in global prices of nearly 60 percent since June. [O/R]

The closely watched Cushing figures have risen consecutively for the last 14 weeks, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data, touching 51.5 million barrels in the week to March 6. That is just shy of the nearly 51.9 million barrel record in January 2013. The EIA started tracking the data a decade ago.

The front-month WTI contract will expire on Friday, and CSOs expire a day earlier. Timing such a risky bet so close to the expiration helps lower costs and keep the trades more manageable, analysts say.

But while traders called the out-of-the-money bets expiring in-the-money a long shot, they point out that with key data coming this week ahead of the Thursday expiration - including the American Petroleum Institute report on Tuesday and EIA data on Wednesday - could add to the volatility in the market.

“They’re swinging for a home run,” said one oil trader of the CSO trades. “It’s possible but unlikely.”