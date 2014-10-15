Banks rush to hedge oil option deltas, accelerating rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street banks have scrambled this week to neutralize their exposure to big oil options trades, adding to the downward spiral in crude prices as they sell futures contracts to offset option deals that are unexpectedly in the money.

U.S. crude futures tumbled nearly 4 percent on Tuesday, crashing below the $85-a-barrel mark that is a popular level for oil producers seeking to hedge their production. Options with $80 and $75 strikes are also popular.

As futures prices approach these strike levels, big banks that have sold put options or similar hedges to oil producers are forced to protect themselves from the possibility that the hedge will pay out. To reduce or eliminate their options exposure, banks and securities firms will buy or sell the underlying futures contracts - known as delta hedging.

Two factors have intensified the effect this week: the velocity of the slide in prices as Saudi Arabia surprises traders by showing no signs of curbing production; and the fact that options trading is heaviest in the December contract months, which are the most liquid.

“Banks have written protection to companies, and as the strike place nears the value, to cover their exposure, they’ll sell the flat price,” said Robert Campbell, head of oil products research at Energy Aspects.

”This phenomenon tends to be bigger at this time of year as people are looking to hedge calendar exposures.”

The delta hedging selling was cited by several traders as a factor behind Tuesday’s rapid swoon in prices. Big options trades at specific strike prices can sometimes act as an accelerant or magnet for prices, dragging them lower or higher as delta hedging intensifies around key levels.

Open interest in the December $80 WTI put contract was 36,752, while December $85 WTI puts were 25,827. Open interest on December $75 WTI puts were 30,578. The three contracts had the highest open-interest in screen trading on Tuesday.

The delta on an option - a measures of the probability that the option will pay off - will increase as the underlying price draws nearer to the strike price. In the case of $85 put oil options, which were deeply out of the money just a few months ago, the delta has risen as falling prices put it in the money.

As a result, banks have had no option but to sell futures to remain market neutral, adding to the tailspin.

Because prices are falling so quickly, and longer-dated futures are relatively illiquid, they are being forced to hedge prompt prices, and that adds to the velocity, said Andy Lebow, senior vice president at Jefferies LLC.