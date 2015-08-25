Oil options surge shows micro-market fears going macro

A trader works with a telephone receiver in the crude oil and natural gas options pit on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange in New York, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - For most of this summer, the relentless decline in oil prices has raised only muted alarm in the options market. Even as crude lurched to six and a half year lows, the threat of a dramatic break far below $40 seemed remote.

That changed abruptly on Monday, when a key oil option gauge surged to its highest since March as a quickening sell-off in the Chinese stock market sharpened fears about economic growth. Traders raced to buy insurance against a deeper, faster fall that could drag prices down to levels last seen in 2004.

The CBOE crude oil volatility index - a broad gauge of activity based on trading in the U.S. Oil exchange traded fund - spiked more than 12 percent on Monday, its biggest gain since early July. Since early July, the index traded in a steady range, rarely moving more than 5 percent on any given day.

The spike coincided with a similar surge in the better-known VIX index, Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge,” as equity traders also scrambled to buy protection against future sharp moves in the market, largely to the downside.

“Holding risk is suddenly much less desirable, so the cost of insurance against price moves goes up,” said Paul Horsnell, global head of commodities research at Standard Chartered.

Until the past week or two, the oil market has been charting a balance between oil-specific micro issues - mainly the persistent oversupply of crude, coupled with concerns of rising supply from Iran and elsewhere next year - with macroeconomic factors, including evidence of slowing growth in China.

But now “I feel macro fears are dominant,” says Horsnell.

Fourteen of the 20 most-active U.S. crude oil options were out-of-the-money puts, giving the buyer the right but not the obligation to sell oil at that price, with the $35 strike price popular for both October and December expiry.

The October contract saw record trading volume of more than 15,000 lots, double its previous high.

The premium on the December 2015 $33 put option surged to $1.07 per barrel from 62 cents, with trading volume nearly three times the previous record high.

Front-month U.S. crude oil prices settled at $33.87 a barrel on Dec. 19, 2008, the lowest since early 2004.