Oil options calm shows 10 percent price surge may be fleeting

The word oil is pictured on an oil bank at a recycling yard in London March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As oil prices skyrocketed on Thursday to their biggest daily gain since the aftermath of the financial crisis, the corresponding crude options market remained muted, suggesting most big traders were shrugging off the move as merely a correction in the year-long bear market.

A short-covering rally fueled a $4 surge in oil futures markets, yet options dealers described a “passive” day. A key measure of premiums eked out a tiny daily gain, while the most heavily traded contract was a bearish $40 put, data showed.

The disconnect with options was not unusual in a futures rally. For some traders, it reinforced a gut feeling that the 10 percent surge in crude futures was not a precursor to an extended recovery.

Some bearish traders may have taken profits on short positions, but the bias remained bearish given a stubborn global glut of crude.

“We have really not seen huge options buying interest today. That would support the theory that the rally is not fundamentally oil related,” said Peter Donovan, a broker at Liquidity Energy in New York.

That view was most evident in the CBOE crude oil volatility index, a gauge of options premiums based on moves in the U.S. Oil exchange traded fund. The index inched up nearly 2 percent on Thursday when U.S. crude settled up 10.3 percent, or nearly $4 a barrel, to $42.56 a barrel.

Other signs of bearishness also appeared beyond the outright prices that dominated headlines. The spread between front- to second-month spread, seen as a better marker for near-term market conditions, widened to negative 81 cents on Thursday from negative 77 cents a barrel the previous session.

“The spread markets aren’t buying into it, they’re actually weaker,” said Tariq Zahir, an analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors. Thursday’s surge “isn’t a sign of a new trend.”

GLUT FEARED MORE THAN SPIKE

About a week ago, the extended slide in oil prices abruptly accelerated as Chinese stock market ructions compounded fundamental concerns over a persistent supply glut.

As U.S. crude spiraled to a six and a half year low under $40 on Monday, options traders scrambled to buy protection as prices seemed headed to new lows, as often happens in a falling market. The OVX index spiked 12 percent that day to its highest level in months.

To be sure, implied volatility is more likely to rise faster as underlying prices fall, since many options buyers seek to protect against a deeper slump in prices rather than betting on a rally.

On Dec. 31, 2008, the last time Brent crude futures rose more than 10 percent in a single day, the OVX actually fell, starting what would become a years-long slump.

But in late January and early February, as oil rebounded from then six-year lows, volatility also rose to a six-year high, with some traders reckoning prices had bottomed out.

This time around, few were willing to call a floor, and some instead scooped up discounted out-of-the-money options.

The premium on the October $40 put option, the most actively traded for the day, plunged 66 percent to 83 cents. Volume of more than 13,000 lots was near a record for the contract, which pays off if oil prices drop into the $30s in three weeks.

Trade was weaker in other strikes, with nearly 10,000 lots of October $45 calls and nearly 10,500 lots of October $35 puts.

Brokers said there was a small amount of bullish activity for December contracts in the morning, including higher priced December put spreads. However, trading sources indicated it was bargain hunting for cheaper priced deals.

The relative calm suggests “people just aren’t panicking” over a possible sea change in prices, one trading source added.