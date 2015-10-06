FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

OPEC Sec-Gen sees 'improvement' in oil market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC believes the oil market is improving, its OPEC Secretary-General said on Tuesday, citing increasing demand for the producer group’s crude oil and lower growth in supply from countries outside OPEC.

“There is an improvement in the market,” Abdullah al-Badri told reporters on the sidelines of an oil industry conference in London. “This situation may not stay long, (not) more than two years.”

Oil prices have collapsed over the last year in the face of heavy oversupply with benchmark Brent crude oil falling to below $50 a barrel from a high above $115 in June 2014.

Reporting by Christopher Johnson

