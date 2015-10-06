FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. EIA official sees VW scandal boosting crude demand
October 6, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. EIA official sees VW scandal boosting crude demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Volkswagen diesel-emissions scandal may lead to higher global demand for crude oil due to an increased need for gasoline, Adam Sieminski, administrator at the U.S. Energy Information Administration, said on Tuesday.

Asked about the impact of the scandal on use of diesel engines in light automobiles, Sieminski told an industry conference in London:

“It is very possible that might lead to a little bit of increase in demand for crude oil because it takes a little more crude to get gasoline miles than it does diesel.”

“Diesel fuel consumption will continue to grow very strongly in the U.S., not in light vehicles but trucks,” he added.

He also said U.S. oil production would decline in 2016 regardless of cost cuts and efficiencies.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Dale Hudson

