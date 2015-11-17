State-run Petroperu to buy two cargoes of Latin American, WAF crude

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Peru’s state-run firm Petroperu has launched a tender to buy two 380,000 barrel cargoes of a Latin American or West African crude for delivery at Conchan, Talara or Bayovar ports from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The company is requesting Ecuadorian Napo or Oriente crudes, Colombian Castilla, Vasconia, South Blend or Cano Limon, Venezuelan Lagotreco, Mesa 30, Santa Barbara or Leona 24, Argentine Escalante, Roncador 28 or Canadon Seco, or Brazilian Bijupira or Marlim. West African crudes can also be offered.

Bids will be accepted until Nov. 23 and they must refer to West Texas Intermediate or Brent front month prices.