After months of resilience, U.S. cash crude market on the brink

A man works on the rig of an oil drilling pump site in McKenzie County outside of Williston, North Dakota March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - For the first time since global oil prices began falling last summer, the U.S. physical cash crude market appears set to follow suit, crushed by a glut of crude arriving at the Gulf Coast.

On the surface, the decline is already apparent: Just last week, Light Louisiana Sweet traded at its narrowest premium over U.S. benchmark WTI since 2008, changing hands at 30 cents a barrel over U.S. crude, compared with $4.10/bbl just two months prior.

Meanwhile, Mars Sour traded at $3.40/bbl below WTI, the greatest discount since July, compared with parity two months prior.

Some traders say the latest tumble has more to do with the exceptional strength of WTI, which is in high demand by traders seeking to exploit profit from storing it in Cushing. Compared with rival imports such as West African Qua Iboe, U.S. cash crudes still appear relatively strong.

But an overloading of crude into the U.S. Gulf Coast is overwhelming traders and refiners, sending prices down.

“At this rate, LLS might actually start trading in negative territory,” said one U.S. trader.

Compounding the problem, LLS - known as the sweet U.S. Gulf Coast benchmark - has traded at a premium of only 90 cents over U.S. crude for the second half of 2015, a level last sustained in 2009, two trading sources said.

While LLS is trading at a heavy discount to WTI, it has remained quite strong relative to Brent, particularly since the end of 2014.

The two dynamics may continue until the contango in the U.S. market gets deep enough for an expansion in the WTI/Brent arb, traders say.

“People don’t see the forest through the trees. The reason why LLS and Mars are being smoked is because of the Brent/WTI spread. When the spread blows out, premiums will rally,” said John Saucer, vice president of research and analysis at Houston-based Mobius Risk Group.

NEXT STOP: U.S. GULF COAST

Traders are in fierce competition to bring crude to the Gulf Coast, as foreign tankers and pipelines line up crude for Houston refineries. As a result, it has caused some to keep more oil in Cushing.

Fewer non-contracted barrels are moving along pipelines from Cushing to Houston, and Cushing builds are growing, said Eric Lee, an oil market strategist at Citigroup.

“The Cushing-to-Gulf Coast arb is being squeezed,” he said.

Meanwhile, LLS, which has not traded over West African Qua Iboe extensively since 2010, widened last week to its highest figure since July.

With Brent and U.S. crude flirting with parity, traders can use the opportunity to import crude. There are at least 10 million barrels of West African headed to North America.

The start-up of pipelines like Magellan Midstream Partners’ BridgeTex and Plains All American Pipeline’s Sunrise is pushing large amounts of inland oil to the Coast. Light, sweet oil delivered into Houston is already unsustainably low, traders say, changing hands at around $1 a barrel under U.S. crude futures despite transportation costs.

LIGHT FIRST SOUR SECOND

Refiner’s seasonal maintenance will also cut demand, albeit less than usual. A report from IIR Energy showed seasonal maintenance on the Gulf Coast will mean an average of 280,000 barrels per day of capacity shut over the first half of 2015, about 25 percent lower than usual, with outages peaking in February.

Traders say the drop in prices has been greater for light grades of crude, which have been disproportionately displaced by the U.S. shale boom.

Light, sweet imports into the Gulf Coast plunged 92 percent in 2010 to 22.4 million barrels in 2013, EIA data showed. Imports of Gulf Coast medium crude fell 23 percent from 638.7 million barrels in 2010 to 493.7 million barrels in 2013.

Even with Mars being less impacted, it won’t be spared. Start-up of large sour projects in the Gulf of Mexico, such as the Lucius field this week, has added competing supply.