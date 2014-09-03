FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan expects strong returns on BridgeTex pipeline
September 3, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Magellan expects strong returns on BridgeTex pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - (This story filed on Sept. 2 item, corrects headline, commitment level in first paragraph, replaces last paragraph on open seasons to promote shipper with new second paragraph)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP.N) said it has sold less than 90 percent of the capacity on its 300,000-barrel-per-day BridgeTex oil pipeline, which starts up later this month.

Mike Mears, Magellan chief executive officer, did not give a specific volume sold when questioned about committed capacity of 90 percent by an analyst during a company presentation.

BridgeTex, which is expected to become a key supply route to alleviate a glut of crude oil in the Permian Basin, will run from Colorado City, Texas, to refineries on the Gulf Coast near Houston.

Capacity not booked will be used for short-term “spot” shipments, Mears said at the Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference in New York City.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Dan Grebler and Jessica Resnick-Ault

