Permian-Gulf BridgeTex oil pipeline change may slow Cushing build

Rigs contracted by Apache Corp drill for crude oil locked tight in shale in west Texas’ Permian Basin near the town of Mertzon, Texas October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Terry Wade

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New requirements for shippers on Magellan’s BridgeTex pipeline may push more Permian crude to Houston-area refiners and slow record inventory builds at Cushing, Oklahoma, industry sources said this week.

Since the 300,000 barrel-per-day pipeline from Colorado City to Texas City began service last September, shippers have been allowed to pay tariffs only for volumes of crude they ship down the line, according to three traders familiar with the terms.

Starting this month, however, Magellan Midstream Partners is expected to enforce take-or-pay terms, the traders said. That requires committed shippers on BridgeTex to pay tariffs for fixed volumes regardless of whether they use their allotment of pipeline space.

The change was expected. Magellan offered the pay-as-you-go terms while it was still connecting the line south of East Houston into Texas City, the traders said.

The enforcement of take-or-pay contracts could siphon away crude that would otherwise be sent to Cushing -- including on the 450,000 bpd Plains All American Basin pipeline connecting Colorado City to Cushing -- and redirect it to Houston’s refinery row.

“Any crude that goes down BridgeTex by definition won’t go to Cushing,” said Sandy Fielden, an analyst at RBN Energy. “Looking at the rates, there’s a higher incentive for crude to move to Houston than to Cushing.”

Tariffs for committed shippers range from $2.38 to $3.84 a barrel from Colorado City to East Houston, Speed Junction, Genoa Junction and Texas City, according to an August filing.

“Delivery options into Texas City on the BridgeTex system will be complete soon,” a Magellan spokesman said via e-mail. He did not comment specifically on enforcement of take or pay, but said once the line is in service to Texas City, the company will post tariffs.

It was not immediately clear if and how tariffs would change after start-up to Texas City.

Because of a deepening contango market, sending crude to Cushing has offered oil traders an opportunity to profit by storing oil at the hub and committing it for sale later at higher rates.

On Thursday, WTI delivered into East Houston was trading between $3.80 to $3.95 a barrel over U.S. crude futures. Earlier this week, it traded at $4 to $5 a barrel over benchmark WTI.

In January, flows ranged between roughly 50,000 barrels per day to 150,000 bpd, Genscape data available via Eikon shows.