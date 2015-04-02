Plains's Cactus pipeline startup to strengthen Midland differentials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The start up of Plains All American Pipeline’s 250,000 barrel-per-day Cactus Pipeline this week, moving crude from the Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast, will likely prop up Midland differentials, traders say.

On Tuesday, the Houston-based company filed tariffs with the Texas Railroad Commission for the McCamey, Texas to Gardendale, Texas line effective Wednesday.

Rates from Midland Station and McCamey Station connecting to the Eagle Ford Pipeline LLC’s Terminal at Gardendale ranges from $2.34 to $2.70 a barrel for base rates and $1.40 to $1.76 a barrel in committed rates, the filing said.

In recent days, the premium for West Texas Intermediate at Midland over U.S. crude futures has traded near a one-year high on increased takeaway capacity, traders say.

It was not immediately clear whether flows through Cactus were linefill or regular throughput.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

The start up of the pipeline contributes to the growing volume of crude moved from the Permian Basin, among the largest and fastest growing U.S. shale play, towards the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Last year, Magellan Midstream Partners LP started up its 300,000 bpd Bridgetex pipeline, moving oil from Colorado City, Texas, to the Gulf..

The 310-mile (498 km) Cactus pipeline will be expanded to 330,000 bpd by the fourth quarter, the company previously announced.