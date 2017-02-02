Magellan Midstream expects stable Longhorn, BridgeTex volumes in 2017: CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP anticipates volumes on its Longhorn and BridgeTex pipelines to remain steady with 2016 levels this year, Chief Executive Officer Michael Mears said on Thursday during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.

Magellan expects its Longhorn Pipeline to average 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2017, with no spot shipments. The company expects its BridgeTex pipeline to average 215,000 bpd in 2017, with 210,000 from committed shippers.