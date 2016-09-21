Sunoco Logistics sees restart of Permian Express II pipeline in 'next several days'

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics on Wednesday said it estimates it will be in a position to restart its 200,000 barrel per day Permian Express II pipeline in the "next several days," according to a shipper notice seen by Reuters.

The company said it is working through an approved return-to-service plan for the pipeline, according to the notice.

The pipeline, which transports crude from the Permian Basin, shut on Sept. 10 after leaking 800 barrels of oil near Sweetwater, Texas.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude delivered into Midland, Texas rose by as much as 70 cents on Wednesday, as traders eyed a restart of the pipeline. It last traded at a $1.00 a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures.

Sunoco was issued a corrective action order following the spill, which required a segment of the line to remain shut until regulators approved a return-to-service plan.

The incident occurred just months after Sunoco received a proposed $1.3 million civil penalty from pipeline regulators for violating proper welding practices during the construction of the Permian Express II, which started operations in mid-2015.

A spokesman for Sunoco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.