Sunoco Logistics plans hydrotest work on Permian pipeline in third-quarter
August 6, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Sunoco Logistics plans hydrotest work on Permian pipeline in third-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Sunoco Logistics terminal on the Sabine-Neches waterway in Nederland, Texas, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kristen Hays

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said on Thursday that it will execute the final phase of integrity hydrotest work on its 280,000 barrel-per-day Mid-Valley pipeline system in the third quarter to restore the crude line to full capability.

The pipeline, which originates in Longview, Texas, passes through Louisiana and terminates in the Midwest, had the first phase of work on Mid-Valley, along with the 300,000 bpd West Texas Gulf pipeline, in mid May.

It was not immediately clear if work would also be performed in the third quarter on the West Texas Gulf pipeline.

The company added in its earnings call that West Texas Intermediate crude delivered to Midland, Texas was trading at a $1 per barrel premium to WTI at Cushing, Oklahoma, a “market anomaly” that will increase pressure on its lease business in the third quarter.

Reporting By Catherine Ngai

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
