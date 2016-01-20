Citigroup cuts 2016 Brent crude oil forecast to $40 per barrel

A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Citigroup has cut its Brent crude oil price forecast for 2016 to $40 per barrel from $51, a note from the bank showed on Wednesday.

“Due to fresh Chinese macro concerns and an as yet ‘missing’ reaction from non-OPEC production volumes, Citi is lowering its 2016 Brent forecast to $40 per barrel to reflect new market realities,” the note to clients said.

Citi said that while the oil price slump was triggered by oversupply, demand was also becoming a factor in the sell-off.

“Now global economic forces appear to be driving down demand for commodities, promising to prolong the time it will take for commodities to come into balance,” the note said.

Citi’s downgrade of its forecast follows that of many other banks which are scrambling to keep up with oil’s plunge to well below $30 per barrel from above $100 as recently as September 2014.

BNP last week slashed its 2016 Brent forecast to $37 per barrel from $54, while Barclays cut its forecast to the same level earlier in the month.