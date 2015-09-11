Goldman, Commerzbank cut oil forecasts on oversupply

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and Germany’s Commerzbank slashed their forecasts for oil prices on Friday, citing global oversupply and worries about top energy consumer China.

U.S. investment bank Goldman, closely followed by many investors including commodities funds, said it expects oil prices to tumble further this year on rising OPEC production and resilient non-OPEC supply, which is seen outstripping demand.

“The oil market is even more oversupplied than we had expected and we forecast this surplus to persist in 2016,” Goldman said in a note titled “Lower for even longer”.

It said crude oil prices could fall as low as $20 a barrel, although this was not its “base case”.

Joining a long list of banks cutting price projections, Goldman Sachs lowered its 2016 forecast for U.S. crude to $45 a barrel from $57, and said it saw 2016 Brent prices at $49.50 a barrel, down from its earlier $62 forecast.

An employee keys in the price of petrol at a pump at a petrol station in Hanoi, Vietnam September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Commerzbank, a leading European commodities financier, said Brent was likely to trade at $55 by the end of this year before rising to $65 by end-2016.

The German bank forecasts Brent will average $56 a barrel in 2015 and $62 in 2016. It forecasts U.S. crude to average $51 in 2015 and $59 in 2016.

“It will take time to get rid of the oversupply,” Commerzbank senior oil analyst Carsten Fritsch told Reuters Global Oil Forum.

The downgrades helped depress oil prices by more than 2 percent on Friday, with global benchmark North Sea Brent down $1.23 at $47.66 by 1350 GMT.

U.S. crude was down $1.35 at $44.57 a barrel.

More than 10 major international financial institutions have cut their oil price forecasts over the last month, citing weak market fundamentals and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.