OPEC producers bearish on oil in 2016 as oversupply persists

An oil pump is seen in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC producers see little chance of significantly higher oil prices in 2016 as extra Iranian production could add to surplus supplies and the prospect of voluntary output restraint remains remote.

OPEC delegates, including those from Gulf OPEC members, say higher oil prices are not around the corner yet, despite further growth in global demand and as a rise in non-OPEC supply is tempered by prices that have more than halved in 18 months.

Some see a more balanced market by 2017 even though they expect further pressure on oil which could send prices to test the mid-$30 a barrel range on market sentiment rather than fundamentals, before slowly rebounding by the second half of next year.

The comments, days after OPEC failed to agree a production ceiling for the first time in decades, show delegates in the producer group are pushing back their expectations of a stronger market. In August, Gulf delegates were hoping for oil at $60 a barrel by this month.

“In the first half of next year, prices will be under pressure from supply being above demand and concern about Iranian supply,” said an OPEC delegate from a major producer.

“With the current low prices, I find it very hard to predict prices at more than $40-$45 for Brent in the whole year. I don’t think it will reach $60.”

Brent fell to $36.33 a barrel on Monday, its lowest since the financial crisis in December 2008, following OPEC’s Dec. 4 meeting where the group rolled over its year-long strategy of pumping at will in order to defend market share against higher-cost rivals.

“You cannot be optimistic in such market conditions, keeping in mind that today Brent is below $39 a barrel,” said a second OPEC delegate, from a non-Gulf member.

“I believe that 2016 is not going to be any better than 2015 with an average of $50 at the most unless OPEC takes action to decrease production, which is unlikely.”

RECOVERY AFTER FIRST-HALF?

The world is awash in oil - more than 2 million barrels per day in excess supply is implied by OPEC’s numbers - before any extra barrels that reach the market from Iran once Western sanctions are lifted.

In addition, say some OPEC sources, an anticipated U.S. interest rate rise this week could push prices further down, even if only for a short period of time.

But these sources also expect global inventories to start declining by the second half of 2016, supporting prices more toward the year-end.

Supplies from high-cost producers such as U.S. shale drillers are also set to fall more quickly into next year, despite being resilient until now, as many have been already operating at losses, they say.

“We are betting on cutting oversupply from high-cost producers,” a third OPEC source said. “2017 is more promising to give some support to the market.”

“But we need to monitor Iranian exports too. When will they be able to pump more,” this source said, adding that he sees prices rising to the range of $50s a barrel by 2017.

OPEC expects global oil demand to grow by 1.25 million bpd in 2016 and non-OPEC supply to decline by about 400,000 bpd as the price collapse hurts rival producers, more than halving the supply glut compared to this year to about 900,000 bpd.

But a rise in Iranian oil supplies could offset this decline as Tehran aims to boost its output by at least 1 million bpd, about one percent of global supply, after sanctions against it are lifted next year, despite scepticism on how much Iran could actually produce and by when.

Two more OPEC delegates are also hopeful of a stronger market after the first half of next year. One said Brent may rise to above $60 a barrel in early 2017, when the market would start to balance.

And the other said he expected prices to remain weak next year with Brent at around $40-$45 a barrel and rising toward the $50s range by the end of 2016.

“I think the market is moving toward reaching the lower end which is probably $35 range and then the market will bounce back slowly but remaining weak ... You can’t expect the $35 for long, because fundamentally nothing has changed in the market,” this delegate said.

“By the second half of next year it will show the real recovery. Then by 2017 you will have a more stable market,” the delegate added. “But this is subject to the Iranian crude, when it will come and by how much.”