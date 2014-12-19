Oil majors trimming pay for contract engineers: Swift CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Major global oil companies have moved to cut pay for contract engineers by 15 percent as they grapple with crude prices down by half since June, the chief executive of Swift Worldwide Resources, a top energy staffing firm, said in an interview.

Tobias Read said the hardest hit areas in the industry would be U.S. and Canadian unconventional onshore oil operations, which tend to have higher operating costs than conventional fields.

“We are already seeing a freezing in hiring and some releasing of staff,” he said.

“Two of our main customers have already announced a 15 percent global salary cut to their contingent labor force,” Read told Reuters. The moves will take effect Jan. 1.

Read added that construction and energy companies in the United Kingdom, where he said salaries tend to be relatively high, have also announced pay reductions of 10 to 15 percent.

Swift provides energy companies with experienced engineers in about 30 countries. Only months ago there was a worldwide shortage of engineers for the industry, with only about 100,000 qualified engineers in the sector, he said.

Pay was so generous that some veteran engineers would work only every other year, taking long vacations in between jobs. Now companies are trying to clamp down on those labor costs.

“Manpower is actually the biggest cost in the supply chain,” he told Reuters earlier this week. “The more savvy operators are looking at this as an opportunity to trim their costs base.”

Read said it was too early to know how the reductions in pay and staffing would impact his company, which has 3,300 contract employees and 420 corporate staff. Some clients have moved to reduce the number of subcontractors they hire, leading some of their engineers to migrate to other such companies. In one case such changes allowed Swift to add 130 positions, he said.

Across the industry, Services companies Halliburton Co and Schlumberger have both said they will reduce headcount, while BP Plc plans to eliminate duplication in a $1 billion restructuring push.

Though the oil selloff has been brisk and relatively unexpected, Read said companies run the risk of over-reacting and getting rid of talent that is normally very difficult to acquire and develop.

“A lot of our clients have done a lot building up engineering talent. There is a risk of overreaching and getting rid of people on a dime,” he said.