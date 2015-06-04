FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
June 4, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. oil to move above $65 as falling rig count bites: trader Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Renowned oil trader Andy Hall said he expects U.S. crude prices to move back up to above $65 a barrel as production declines set in from the steady fall in oil rigs in the country.

“Despite a collapse in rig counts in the U.S., oil production has yet to register a sustained decline. But it will come,” Hall said in his monthly letter to investors in his $3.3 billion Connecticut-based hedge fund Astenbeck Capital Management.

“Oil prices will continue to work their way higher over time toward the global marginal cost of production, and in our view that is above $65 WTI,” Hall said, referring to the U.S. crude benchmark, West Texas Intermediate.

U.S. crude futures settled down $1.64 at $58 a barrel on Thursday, falling nearly 3 percent for a second straight day, ahead of an OPEC meeting where the producer group is expected to keep production levels unchanged.

Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
